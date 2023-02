Anastasia Stefanowicz and Annie Mattea of Sitka Counseling and Prevention joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming free screening of the film “Eat, Pray, Love” 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, at the Coliseum Theater.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The film stars Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem in the story of a married woman who steps out of her comfort zone to change her life.