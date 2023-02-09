Andrew Thoms and Heather Bauscher discuss plans for the Sitka Conservation Society’s annual meeting, which is taking place tonight (6 p.m. Thursday, February 9, Mean Queen Dungeon). The meeting is not just to plan for the future, but also a chance to celebrate major conservation gains in the state, including the reinstatement of the Roadless Rule, to the cancellation of the Pebble Mine project.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022