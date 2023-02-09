The reinstatement of the Roadless Rule on National Forest lands in Alaska was one of the biggest wins for conservation in the past year. Sitkans in 2019 actively protested the state’s exemption from the rule during the last presidential administration. (KCAW/Ari Snider)

Andrew Thoms and Heather Bauscher discuss plans for the Sitka Conservation Society’s annual meeting, which is taking place tonight (6 p.m. Thursday, February 9, Mean Queen Dungeon). The meeting is not just to plan for the future, but also a chance to celebrate major conservation gains in the state, including the reinstatement of the Roadless Rule, to the cancellation of the Pebble Mine project.