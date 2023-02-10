Members of the City League Basketball 2023 Women’s League pose for a photo. (Photo from Sitka Parks and Recreation.)

Sitka Parks and Recreation is seeking comments from Sitkans about potential summer programming for the 2023 season. Andrew Roseman joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss how Sitkans can weigh in and give an update on current programming, including a new drawing club at Keet Gooshi Heen. Listen to the full interview here: