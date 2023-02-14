Sitka Fine Arts Camp hosts a David Bowie tribute concert this weekend, February 17 and 18 at 7pm at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Sam Faustine, who has performed in Sitka for Queen and Van Halen tribute concerts, joins musicians from Smokestack Music Productions to share highlights of Bowie’s career, from “Ziggy Stardust” to “Lazarus.” Audience members are encouraged to “put on some eyeliner, your finest sequined clothing, and Let’s Dance!” Tickets are available online at fineartscamp.org.

Drew Sherman and Faustine joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming show. Listen to the full interview here: