DDF coach Amy Ainslie, along with competitors Felix, Sam, and Maya talk about the upcoming DDF Showcase. The team swept the Region V tournament at Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau, the last week of January; the Febrary 21 Showcase is a chance for Sitkans to see some of these championship performances before the team defends its state title in Anchorage.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022