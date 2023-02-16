Sitka’s Drama, Debate, and Forensics team won the state championship in 2022 (for the sixth time in a row!). The team will hold a showcase 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center to tune up for the upcoming state meet in Anchorage. (KCAW file photo)

DDF coach Amy Ainslie, along with competitors Felix, Sam, and Maya talk about the upcoming DDF Showcase. The team swept the Region V tournament at Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau, the last week of January; the Febrary 21 Showcase is a chance for Sitkans to see some of these championship performances before the team defends its state title in Anchorage.