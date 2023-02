February 16 marks Elizabeth Peratrovich Day. 78 years ago today, the Tlingit civil rights leader’s instrumental work brought about the passage of Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act — the first of its kind in the United States.

Sitkans celebrated Peratrovich’s legacy with an annual parade, followed by events at ANB Founders Hall.

Find more information on Elizabeth Peratrovich and the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Act here