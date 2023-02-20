Get off the beaten path and explore the edge of the believable with captivating stories from the Banff Mountain Film Festival, coming to Sitka Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 24th, at 7pm. Paige Craig and Kenley Jackson joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to discuss the event. Proceeds support the Hames Wellness Fund which makes the Hames Center accessible to all Sitkans. Listen to their conversation here: