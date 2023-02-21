The annual meeting of the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society will be held this Thursday, February 23. The event will feature a panel of Sitkans sharing stories of remote fish buying in Southeast Alaska. Bruce Gazaway and Eric Jordan joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming event. Listen to the full interview here:
