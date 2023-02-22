Sitka Fine Arts Camp will present an evening of voice and piano on Saturday, February 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. The evening will feature Latvia-based pianist Robert Fleitz and Sitka’s own Rhiannon Guevin. The pair joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton for The Morning Interview to discuss the concert, which promises to bring its audience on a journey through the world of opera and art song from Debussy to Mozart and Donizetti, followed by musical theater solos and duets by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and more. Listen to their conversation here:

Tickets are $20 and are available now at www.fineartscamp.org/shows. For more information call 907-747-3085.