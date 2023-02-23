Sitka Conservation Society and the U.S. Forest Service invite Sitkans to a community potluck and workshop this Saturday to learn about the Federal Subsistence Board process. The workshop will include an introduction to the board process and help participants learn how to navigate regulatory meetings. Heather Bauscher and Ashley Bolwerk joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to share more details. Listen to the full interview here:

This event will be held February 25 from 12:30-5pm at Centennial Hall. For more information, contact Ashley Bolwerk at 907-747-4299 / ashley.bolwerk@usda.gov or Heather Bauscher at 907-747-7509 / heather@sitkawild.org.