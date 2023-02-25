Natalie Sattler and Eric Jordan with the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association Crew Training Program are looking for applicants. Jordan says the idea originated when his wife “retired” from the family fishing business and his own sons grew up and bought their own boats. Since then, under ALFA’s management, over 100 people have participated in the program, including KCAW’s Erin Fulton (2015). Applications are open through March; no experience is necessary. Apprentices can work all or part of the season, in a variety of gear groups.