An endangered sunflower sea star was the subject of some of the research done by UC Santa Cruz students in Sitka over the last month. Students will present their findings this week. (KCAW/Tash Kimmell)

Students from UC Santa Cruz’s Global Change Biology Course have been in Sitka for the last month, in the field, studying everything from how much seaweed sea urchins eat, to how they get along with endangered sunflower sea stars. Students Sage, Rosie, and Nathan joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss what they’ve learned over their month in Sitka, and their upcoming final presentation later this week. Listen to their conversation here:

Students will present their group projects in a final presentation at the Mill Building on Wednesday March 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.