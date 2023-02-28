Heleena Van Veen has been with the New Archangel Dancers since 2005. Sadie Maher-Urias joined just last year. The NADs are an all-women, all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that needs help across the board — from dancing, to costuming, to announcing and technical work. No prior dance experience is necessary. Recruitment happens all year long. To watch, tryout, or see how you can help, call 907-747-5516, email newarchangel@gci.net, or send a message through the New Archangel Dancer Facebook page.
