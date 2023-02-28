Started in 1969, the New Archangel Dancers initially invited men to join the group, but (as is famously repeated nearly every show) they declined. So now men “watch the kids and take care of the home” while the NADs perform and travel. (New Archangel Dancers image)

Heleena Van Veen has been with the New Archangel Dancers since 2005. Sadie Maher-Urias joined just last year. The NADs are an all-women, all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that needs help across the board — from dancing, to costuming, to announcing and technical work. No prior dance experience is necessary. Recruitment happens all year long. To watch, tryout, or see how you can help, call 907-747-5516, email newarchangel@gci.net, or send a message through the New Archangel Dancer Facebook page.