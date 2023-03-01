An occasional day home from school can make a big impact on student learning. Blatchley Middle School principal Ben White joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss why missing just a couple of school days a month can be a major setback for some students, and how families can support their students. Hear the full interview here:
