Alexander Serio, executive director of the Sitka Music Festival, discusses the origins of the Festival, and shares plans for the upcoming 52nd season, May 31 – June 25, which will feature returning artists Natasha Paremski, Martin Sher, Helen Kim, and the Festival’s Grammy-winning artistic director Zuill Bailey. The Festival also travels around the state; its artists have performed in 42 different communities in Alaska. Tickets for the summer Festival go on sale this Sunday, March 5.