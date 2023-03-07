Lacey Tuten is the President of Sitka’s Coast Guard Spouses and Women’s Association. She’s joined by former president Kirsten Haas, who is coordinator of the annual Rainy Day Bazaar and Silent Auction. The largest fundraiser event of the year for the organization, The Rainy Day Bazaar takes place on Saturday, March 25, from 9-4 pm in Harrigan Centennial Hall. Admission $3, includes access to both food and art vendors. Proceeds support the CGSWA Scholarship Fund.