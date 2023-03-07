Lacey Tuten is the President of Sitka’s Coast Guard Spouses and Women’s Association. She’s joined by former president Kirsten Haas, who is coordinator of the annual Rainy Day Bazaar and Silent Auction. The largest fundraiser event of the year for the organization, The Rainy Day Bazaar takes place on Saturday, March 25, from 9-4 pm in Harrigan Centennial Hall. Admission $3, includes access to both food and art vendors. Proceeds support the CGSWA Scholarship Fund.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023