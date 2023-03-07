Two adults were hospitalized Sunday (3-5-23) following a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Kashevaroff Street and Halibut Point Road. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

In an interview with KCAW, a spokesperson from the Sitka Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around 4:00 pm on Sunday when a Toyota 4Runner and an unknown-model Dodge collided. Seventeen responders from the Sitka Fire Department arrived on the scene, along with Sitka Police. Two adults were transported to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center and later released.

The accident is still under investigation. KCAW News will update this story with additional details as they are released.