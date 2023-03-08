A teenager missing since Friday afternoon (3-3-2023) has contacted police to confirm that he’s safe.

In a press release earlier today (Wednesday 3-8-23) on social media, police said that seventeen-year-old Kawika Kane had last been seen around 4:00 p.m. on Friday at 703 Sirstad Street. Kane went missing for about 24 hours in January of this year before he was located safe a day later.

Kane reached out to police this morning after the press release was published. SPD spokeswoman Serena Wild said that Kane is “safe and not in dire straits” and had left home after an argument with his guardian.