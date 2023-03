Elise Davidson-Kitka and Annie Mattea of Sitka Counseling and Prevention joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the upcoming free screening of the film “Whale Rider” 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Coliseum Theater. This screening will mark the end of the season for Second Saturday screenings, a winter program.

Doors open at 10:30 am. The film is based on a 1987 novel about a 12-year-old Māori girl.