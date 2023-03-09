Jeanne Stohlberg and J Bradley are producing the Original Artist Grind, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Ted Howard is a musician with Belly Meat, which will perform an homage to legendary accordionist Alice Machesney. In addition to music, the Grind will feature spoken word, dance, and visual art (on display in the lobby). Tickets $5 at Old Harbor Books, or at the door. This is the final Grind of the 2023 season.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023