Local singer/songwriter Vern Culp performing at the Original Artist Grind in 2022. (GSAC/Bobbi Jordan)

Jeanne Stohlberg and J Bradley are producing the Original Artist Grind, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Ted Howard is a musician with Belly Meat, which will perform an homage to legendary accordionist Alice Machesney. In addition to music, the Grind will feature spoken word, dance, and visual art (on display in the lobby). Tickets $5 at Old Harbor Books, or at the door. This is the final Grind of the 2023 season.