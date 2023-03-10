Portable Southeast is an island-hopping art show designed to break down the physical and social barriers that divide the Alaska Panhandle. It showcases art from Alaskan artists across six different communities, including Sitka. Project manager Meghan Chambers joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton for the morning interview to discuss the program, which will be in Sitka this month at Harbor Mountain Brewing Co. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023