For the seventh year in a row, Sitka High School’s Drama Debate and Forensics team scored big at the Alaska State Championship DDF Tournament. Coach Christian Litten and two state champions, Aiden LaFriniere and Isabelle Schmetzer, joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the competition and plans for the group’s first trip to nationals this summer. Listen here:
