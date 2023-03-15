The first-ever Electrification Expo in Sitka will be held this Saturday, March 18, 11 am – 2 pm at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Expo visitors will find information on how to save money through home weatherization, using electric vehicles, solar energy, heat pumps, and more. Organizer Leah Mason joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on The Morning Interview to discuss the event. Listen to their conversation here:

k