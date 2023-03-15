The first-ever Electrification Expo in Sitka will be held this Saturday, March 18, 11 am – 2 pm at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Expo visitors will find information on how to save money through home weatherization, using electric vehicles, solar energy, heat pumps, and more. Organizer Leah Mason joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on The Morning Interview to discuss the event. Listen to their conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Alaska Seaplanes Drawing – ends 12/31/22
Alaska Airlines Drawing – ended 4/9/2022
Quiet Drive – ended 4/3/2022
Spring 2023 Quiet Drive – ends 4/2/2023