Daily Sitka Sentinel sports editor Garland Kennedy joins KCAW’s Robert Woolsey to talk about the successes of Sitka and Mt. Edgecumbe high schools in the Eastern Conference basketball tournament held last week. Kennedy also shares some phenomenal news about a former Mt. Edgecumbe wrestler, Sydnee Kimber.
Listen to their conversation here:
Sentinel Sports: Highlights from Eastern Conference
