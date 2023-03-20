Rhiannon Guevin (center) plays Amélie in Sitka Community Theater’s upcoming musical production, directed by Sotera Perez, with musical direction from Andrew Hames (Photo courtesy of Shannon Haugland)

“Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.”

Performer Keith Greiner and producer Shannon Haugland joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton (who has a role to play, herself) to discuss the musical, based on the 2001 romantic comedy of the same name. Listen to their conversation here:

Sitkans have three chances to catch Amélie The Musical: 7 p.m. on Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25, and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Performing Arts Center. The show contains adult material and references. Those with questions can call 907-738-0602. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors at Old Harbor Books, at fineartscamp.org and at the door.