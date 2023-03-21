Sitka school superintendent Steve Bradshaw photographed in 2014. (KCAW file photo/Robert Woolsey)

Former Sitka School District superintendent Steve Bradshaw is returning to the job.



After a two-and-a-half hour executive session on Monday (3-20-23), the Sitka School Board unanimously voted to hire Bradshaw as interim superintendent, without discussion.



Bradshaw comes to the role with over 40 years of education experience in Alaska and Montana. He most recently worked as superintendent for Columbia Falls School District in Montana. He was Sitka’s superintendent for 13 years, and served as Sitka High School’s principal for three.



Bradshaw was one of two applicants the board interviewed to replace Sitka’s current Superintendent Frank Hauser, who submitted his resignation in February, effective June 30.