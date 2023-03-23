(Image Source: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Fentanyl_patch_packages.jpg)

Tuck Harry is the executive director of the Alaska Academy for Drug Abuse Prevention– which trains young people in how to become drug abuse prevention specialists. He joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the opioid and fentanyl crisis in the state, and one particularly dangerous drug that goes by the street name ISO or tranq. Listen to their conversation here: