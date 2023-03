On Saturday, March 25, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. the Sitka Sound Science Center will host its annual Food Web Cruise. During this morning of learning and discovery, naturalists will share their knowledge of our rich and interconnected ecosystem while guests enjoy a light breakfast. Tiffany Pearson and Matt Goff joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the event:

Proceeds from this event support Sitka WhaleFest. Tickets are available at Old Harbor Books or SitkaScience.org