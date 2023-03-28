KTOO’s “Sitka Herring: A Tale of Two Harvests” was filmed last year, and explores the contrasts between the commercial and subsistence harvests of herring in the Sound. (KTOO image capture)

Courtney MacArthur is the lead support specialist for the Title III grant team at UAS Sitka, which provides support for historically underserved student populations like first-generation college students, Native students, and working parents. Xéetl’ee Katelyn Stiles is a term assistant professor of Indigenous Studies, who is developing new courses and curricula, like the Herring Egg Harvest Apprenticeship. The pair are co-hosting a “Herring Film Night” and potluck, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in Room 229 (the big room upstairs), which will feature the world premiere of Sitka Herring: A Tale of Two Harvests, produced by KTOO TV in Juneau. All are welcome, with or without food.