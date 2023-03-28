Courtney MacArthur is the lead support specialist for the Title III grant team at UAS Sitka, which provides support for historically underserved student populations like first-generation college students, Native students, and working parents. Xéetl’ee Katelyn Stiles is a term assistant professor of Indigenous Studies, who is developing new courses and curricula, like the Herring Egg Harvest Apprenticeship. The pair are co-hosting a “Herring Film Night” and potluck, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in Room 229 (the big room upstairs), which will feature the world premiere of Sitka Herring: A Tale of Two Harvests, produced by KTOO TV in Juneau. All are welcome, with or without food.
