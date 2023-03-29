Seiners caught around 650 tons of fish in the first opening of the Sitka Sound Sac Roe herring fishery on Tuesday (5-28-23).

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the fishery was open on Tuesday for a little over an hour in the waters of Deep Inlet, Aleutkina Bay, and Leesoffskaia Bay.

The fishery was open for just over an hour on Tuesday, and opened again for an hour on Wednesday in Sitka Sound, along the eastern side of Kruzof Island. Estimates from Wednesday’s opening won’t be available until Thursday.



During Tuesday’s aerial survey, a little over 10 nautical miles of herring spawn was seen on the southern and southeastern Kruzof Island shoreline from Cape Edgecumbe to Shoals Point and Fred’s Creek. On Wednesday, just over 8 nautical miles of spawn were observed in the same areas, and at St. Lazaria Island.

The fishery has been on two-hour notice since last Thursday.