Homer Police Lt. Ryan Browning will be in Sitka to give a presentation called “Parenting in the Digital Age,” 6 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Browning developed his program in response to a couple of recent cases he investigated in Homer, involving adult predatory behavior on young girls, and attempted suicide. This presentation urges dialog with kids, rather than trying to monitor their behavior through apps or software. Local parent Mary Suminski (herself a parent of two teens) coordinates the event, with sponsorship of the Sitka Elks Lodge.