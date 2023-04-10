Scientist in Residency Fellow, Brian Ulaski, arrived to Sitka last week. Brian is a postdoctoral fellow with UAF studying seaweed and mariculture. He and research coordinator Alex McCarrell joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss Ulaski’s work and upcoming events at the Sitka Sound Science Center. Listen to their conversation here:
