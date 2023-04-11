City staff are bringing a new wave of grant applications to the Sitka Assembly for consideration at tonight’s meeting. Most of the grants they’re hoping to score would help fund infrastructure improvements and repairs.

The first is an application for a $10.5 million dollar grant from the Alaska Department of Transportation, that would help the city re-pave and repair Katlian Street. If the city’s project is selected by DOT, it would include a 14 percent match from the city, around 1.4 million dollars.

The second grant from the Denali Commission would fund a $300,000 study to assess whether future housing could be built on some plots of undeveloped city-owned land.



The third, also from the Denali Commission, would fund the purchase of a $1.1 million dollar marine travelift boat hoist for the long-planned haulout at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park. While Sitkans approved $8.2 million dollars to fund a haulout in the last municipal election, the most recent estimates put the cost of a basic haulout at around $12 million, leaving the city with a $4 million dollar shortfall.

The fourth grant would fund a $4.7 million dollar replacement of the electrical system at Eliason Harbor. If the city scores this grant, it would require a 20 percent match.

In other business, the assembly will consider updating the code for local municipal elections to clarify that a written biography from candidates is not required in order for the candidate’s name to be included on the ballot and update the language around early voting.

The assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live following Alaska News Nightly.