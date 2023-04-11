Sitka’s fourth annual Yaaw Koo.éex’, or Herring Ceremony, will be held this Saturday, April 15 starting at 1pm. The ceremony, in addition to other events scheduled for this week, honors the role of herring in the way of life of the Tlingit people. Organizers Louise Brady and Anna Laffrey joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the history of the koo.éex’ and the plan for this weekend’s event, which is open to the public and expected to last up to 12 hours. Listen to the full interview here:

Attendees can find more information about events on the Herring Protectors Facebook page and RSVP to the koo.éex’ by emailing herringprotectors@gmail.com.