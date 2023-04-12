The Sheet’ká Family Challenge is happening in April, May, and June. Kari Sagel, with the Pathways Family Engagement Workgroup, discusses the lineup of free, family activities. Although registration isn’t required, it’s a good way to stay informed about upcoming events, including A is for April, Toddler Time, Tide Pooling, Girls on the Run 5K. Learn more on the Sitka Kids Facebook page.
