Sitka Tribe of Alaska Social Services is hosting a documentary film screening and a lunch-and-learn in honor of Child Abuse Prevention month. Doug Osborne and Krista Perala joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the upcoming events and provide other resources on child abuse prevention. Listen to the full interview here:

Screening of the film We Breathe Again, which addresses intergenerational trauma through stories, will be held 6:30pm-8:00pm on Friday, April 14 at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. The second event, a lunch-and-learn for caregivers, will be held Saturday, April 22 at 12:00pm. Childcare and food is provided for the lunch-and-learn. For more information, contact Jolie Tulley at 907-519-0153 or jolie.tulley@sitkatribe-nsn.gov.

To report child abuse, call the statewide hotline at 1-800-478-4444 or email reportchildabuse@alaska.gov.