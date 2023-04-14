UAS assistant professor Angie Bowers and mariculture program coordinator Sara Ebersol joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about the UAS Applied Fisheries program and upcoming opportunities, including a three-day hands-on workshop. Listen to their conversation here:
UAS fisheries program to host hands-on mariculture workshop
UAS assistant professor Angie Bowers and mariculture program coordinator Sara Ebersol joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about the UAS Applied Fisheries program and upcoming opportunities, including a three-day hands-on workshop. Listen to their conversation here: