Andrew Roseman is with the Sitka Parks & Rec program. He’s joined by coach Trisha Bessert to discuss the new Parks & Rec Gymnastics program. The emphasis will be on tumbling (no beams, bars, or vaults). The program is for kids old enough to walk (about 1.5 years) through high school. Registration opens April 24 for the June session (including “Tongass Tumblers” and “Preschool in Motion”). Information about all classes can be found online at the City of Sitka website. Scholarships are available.
