Sitka firefighters responded to a blaze at the scrap yard at the Gary Paxton Industrial Park on Wednesday morning (4-19-23).



Scrap yard employees called 911 around 10:45 a.m. to report that a silver BMW they were about to crush had sparked and caught fire, spreading to a nearby scrap pile. Staff kept the fire contained and were actively fighting the fire until the fire department arrived on the scene.



Fire Chief Craig Warren says the department sent two fire engines and an ambulance to the call. Six volunteers and six fire department staff responded. It took them about half an hour and around 7,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported.