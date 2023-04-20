Eric and Pam Bealer at Sea Pony Farm. (SCS Image)

For the last two weeks, an exhibit honoring the legacy of artists Eric and Pam Bealer has been open to the public in downtown Sitka. Marian Allen, Maite Lorente, and Steve Lawrie joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss ‘The Squirrel and Bear,” which is open through Friday night. Listen to their conversation here:

