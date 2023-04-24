Sitka High School’s Mock Trial team took their second successive state championship the weekend of April 1. Coach Howard Wayne and team members Kelsey Simic, Zoe Trafton, Sam McLaughlin, Isabelle Schmetzer, and Felix Meyers joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss their win. Listen to their conversation here:
