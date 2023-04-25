Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School has a new principal: Mindy Barry will take over for Casey Demmert this summer. Barry is currently Keet’s learning support coordinator.

An interview committee comprised of representatives from both certified and classified staff, district administration, parents, and community members conducted interviews and made a recommendation on the hire. Feedback collected from staff and families was considered during the interview process.

Prior to her two years as learning support coordinator, Barry worked as a reading interventionist and classroom teacher.

Barry will work with outgoing principal Casey Demmert to ensure a smooth transition in leadership, and will officially start as principal in August for the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. Demmert is retiring after a long career in the district’s administration.