KCAW’s news department won several awards from the Alaska Press Club, including first place awards for Best Series, All Media for Black in Sitka; Best Profile, Radio; and Best Short Form Audio Podcast. 

Report for America corps member Tash Kimmell reported and produced the Black in Sitka series; KCAW reporter Katherine Rose picked up the first place award for her profile of Brad Carow, a Sitkan who voices the character of Squidward, a grumpy, jazz loving, clarinet-playing cephalopod on Spongebob Squarepants; and independent producer Beth Short-Rhodes picked up the award for season 1 of the podcast, The Savory Moment. Katherine Rose was also recognized for her work on The Savory Moment. 

“The Alaska Press Club awards are not a popularity contest,” said Robert Woolsey, KCAW News Director. “These are our peers, our toughest, most-discerning audience. Making the cut in this crowd is a real honor, and an honest reflection of the hard work it takes to produce the news. That KCAW consistently does so well says a lot about our community, and how much it values good reporting.” 

KCAW’s other awards included 2nd place for Best Food Reporting, All Media; 2nd place for Best Headline Writing, All Media; 2nd Place for Best Business Reporting, Radio; 2nd Place for Best Arts Reporting, Radio; 2nd Place; 3rd Place for Best Investigative Reporting, All Media; 3rd Place for Best Sound Rich Feature, Radio and 3rd Place for Longform Audio Podcast, Our Grandparents’ Teachings

Here’s the complete list:

Black in SitkaFirst place, Best Series, All Media Tash Kimmell

Will lab grown fish save Alaska’s wild salmon stocks?2nd place, Best food reporting, All mediaTash Kimmell

Is Sitka’s hotter-than-average inflation a touch of pipeline fever?2nd place, Best Headline Writing, All MediaRobert Woolsey

A Sitka high rise apartment’s lone elevator has been out of service for more than a year, and tenants are frustrated3rd place, Best investigative reporting, All MediaKatherine Rose

After 38 years as a ‘ramper’ Tim Fulton designed a better way to load planes. Now he wants to build it 2nd place, Best business reporting, RadioRobert Woolsey

We did a deep dive into the bathrooms on Lincoln Street so you don’t have to3rd place, Best Sound Rich Feature, RadioKatherine Rose

Meet the Sitkan behind the music of a certain cartoon cynical cartoon cephalopod – 1st place, Best profile, RadioKatherine Rose

A curious approach to vending makes ‘cents’ in Sitka2nd place, Best Arts reporting, RadioKatherine Rose

“Our Grandparents Teachings”3rd place, Longform Audio PodcastChuck Miller, Ellen Frankenstein, Stephanie Hawney, Dave Emmert, Becky Meiers, Adam Lechowicz

“The Savory Moment”– season 11st place, Short Form Audio PodcastBeth Short-Rhodes, Katherine Rose, and Adam Lechowicz producers