Jodie Anderson, Director of the UAF’s Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension (IANRE) is visiting Sitka this week.

Anderson and Sitka’s Cooperative Extension director Jasmine Shaw joined KCAW’s Peter Apathy to discuss the institute and the programs and services it provides. Listen here:

IANRE includes Alaska’s Agricultural and Forestry Experimental Station (located in Palmer, Fairbanks, and Delta Junction), oversees UAF research scientists working in agriculture, forestry, food security, climate change, and sustainable energy, oversees the 4-H program for youth and administers the Cooperative Extension Service. Sitka was the site of Alaska’s first Agricultural Experimental station.