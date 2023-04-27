Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, is visiting Sitka this week. She’ll be giving a talk on Thursday (4-27-23), “Beyond Covid Pandemic Preparedness in the Circumpolar North,” which she’ll deliver at 4 p.m. in the Sheet’ka Ḵwaán Naa Kahidi Community House. She joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss her work. Listen here:
