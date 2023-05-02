Plant starts cover tables outside of Pacific High School at the 2022 plant sale. (Photo from Pacific High School.)

Students and staff at Pacific High School have been working hard to prepare for the school’s annual plant sale this weekend. Available plants will include tomatoes, basil, kale, flowers, and more.

Principal Mandy Summer, staff gardener Andrea Fraga, and students Donny Arntzen and Raven Richards joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to discuss the upcoming event and new developments in the school’s gardens. Listen to the full interview here:

The plant sale will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, or until sold out at the Southeast Alaska Career Center. Contact Andrea Fraga at 907-738-2183 for information.