Mt. Edgecumbe High School senior Colton Paul competes in the 2023 Native Youth Olympics. (Photo provided by Sitka Sentinel.)

Mt. Edgecumbe High School senior Colton Paul broke a world record and took home seven medals at this year’s Native Youth Olympics. Daily Sitka Sentinel Sports editor Garland Kennedy joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer discuss Paul’s performance. Listen to the full interview here: