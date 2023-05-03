Fireweed Dance Guild will hold Beatles-inspired recitals this Saturday, May 6; dancers of all ages will perform in genres ranging from hip-hop to ballet. Director Melinda McAdams and seventh-graders Wren Flowers and Morgan Hames joined KCAW’s Brooke Schafer to talk about the upcoming shows. Listen to the full interview here:

Performances are scheduled by age group for 11am, 3pm, and 7pm on Saturday, May 6 at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online at fineartscamp.org or at the door.