Deputy Mayor Kevin Mosher exchanges plaques with Juan Caravanti, captain of the Brilliance of the Seas. Caravanti hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Hotel director Colin Clarke looks on. (KCAW/Woolsey)

A delegation of municipal and Tribal officials formally greeted the arrival of the Brilliance of the Seas on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and exchanged plaques. It was the second visit to Sitka of the season for the Brilliance which, with its capacity of 2,400 passengers and 800 crew members, is considered a “mid-sized” vessel in the Royal Carribean fleet. Steady rain did not deter most of the ship’s passengers from stepping ashore to see Sitka. Shuttle buses operated steadily from noon throughout the afternoon.

Captain Caravanti was formally welcomed by , representing Sitka Tribal Enterprises. (KCAW/Woolsey)

The Windjammer Dining Room aboard the Brilliance occupies 2 decks. (KCAW/Woolsey)

The Brilliance has 12 decks, 2 swimming pools, a 1,000 seat theater, and a smaller cinema which continuously runs popular films. Although lavishly decorated, the ship is a floating art gallery: Works by prominent contemporary artists are hung in every stairwell. (KCAW/Woolsey)