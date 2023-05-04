Just over a year since an earthquake “swarm” was detected, Mt. Edgecumbe is still experiencing seismic activity — but very far below the surface. (USGS-AVO/Max Kaufman)

Michelle Coombs is the Scientist-in-Charge at the Alaska Volcano Observatory, former Sitkan Cheryl Cameron is the chief of the Section of Volcanology for the State of Alaska. The pair report that “something is still going on over there (at Mt. Edgecumbe), but it’s very deep down.” Coombs and geologist Kristi Wallace will speak 6 p.m. this Saturday (5-6-23) at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. On Sunday 10:30-12:30 p.m. the pair will join an interpretive walk with SAIL on the Cross Trail, to observe the late Pleistocene ash deposits. On Monday at 7 p.m. Coombs and Wallace will give the Natural History Seminar in Room 229 at UAS Sitka Campus. On Tuesday, they’ll join the Sprouts group 10:30 a.m. for a volcano lesson at the Sitka Sound Science Center. Later that evening, 6-8 p.m., they’ll attend a free screening of the National Geographic Film Fire of Love, followed by a volcanology Q&A.